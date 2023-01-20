ADVERTISEMENT

Abhishek Raghuram, G.J.R. Krishnan feted at PSBB

January 20, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Shalini Bhaiya

The Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan group of schools on Friday honoured two of its alumni, violinist Lalgudi G.J.R. Krishnan and Carnatic musician Abhishek Raghuram, who were recently awarded the Sangita Kalanidhi and Sangeetha Choodamani titles respectively by The Music Academy.

Mr. Krishnan, an accomplished artist, said: “To be felicitated by one’s own school gives a unique feeling of pride and satisfaction.”

Mr. Raghuram reminisced about the time he spent with the late Mrs. YGP, founder of the PSBB group of schools. He said: “Not only she understood my passion for music but also paved the way for my future.” The ceremony was followed by a multimedia presentation on the Srirangam temple by PSBB alumnus and temple historian Chithra Madhavan, accompanied by vocalist Vidya Kalyanaraman, percussionist Anirudh Athreya, violinist B. Anantha Krishnan, and dancer Shreyaa Suresh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US