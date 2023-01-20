HamberMenu
Abhishek Raghuram, G.J.R. Krishnan feted at PSBB

January 20, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Shalini Bhaiya

The Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan group of schools on Friday honoured two of its alumni, violinist Lalgudi G.J.R. Krishnan and Carnatic musician Abhishek Raghuram, who were recently awarded the Sangita Kalanidhi and Sangeetha Choodamani titles respectively by The Music Academy.

Mr. Krishnan, an accomplished artist, said: “To be felicitated by one’s own school gives a unique feeling of pride and satisfaction.”

Mr. Raghuram reminisced about the time he spent with the late Mrs. YGP, founder of the PSBB group of schools. He said: “Not only she understood my passion for music but also paved the way for my future.” The ceremony was followed by a multimedia presentation on the Srirangam temple by PSBB alumnus and temple historian Chithra Madhavan, accompanied by vocalist Vidya Kalyanaraman, percussionist Anirudh Athreya, violinist B. Anantha Krishnan, and dancer Shreyaa Suresh.

