Abhisarga, IIIT Sri City’s annual techno-cultural festival, held

April 09, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Sri City, held its annual techno-cultural festival Abhisarga 2023 from April 7 to 9. Students from over 35 colleges across the country participated in the qualifier rounds for five of its flagship events, which include coding challenges, hackathons and technical and cultural competitions.

M. Prasanna Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC), who inaugurated the programme, spoke on how artificial intelligence (AI) had revolutionised industries. ‘Industry 4.0’ refers to the fourth revolution in which integration of advanced technologies, such as AI, robotics and the internet of things (IoT), into manufacturing processes.

City Union Bank managing director N. Kamakodi, inaugurated the institute’s new initiative, the Abhisarga Social Responsibility. He committed support from the bank’s CSR funds. The institute has adopted villages under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan Scheme to help rural children, youth and the elderly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Institute director G. Kannabiran said Abhisarga 2023 was being conducted after a gap of three years owing to the pandemic and had received industry support for the same.

ADVERTISEMENT