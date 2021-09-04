Tamil Nadu

Abdulla elected to RS unopposed

DMK candidate for the Rajya Sabha byelection M. Mohamed Abdulla was declared elected on Friday. Returning Officer and Assembly Secretary K. Srinivasan made the announcement.

Mr. Abdulla was elected unopposed after the nominations of three Independent candidates were rejected after scrutiny. The vacancy arose after the death of A. Mohammedjan.

With Mr. Abdulla’s election, the DMK’s number in the Rajya Sabha has gone up to eight. Two more vacancies in the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu are yet to be filled.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 4, 2021 1:28:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/abdulla-elected-to-rs-unopposed/article36283262.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY