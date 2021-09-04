Abdulla elected to RS unopposed

DMK candidate for the Rajya Sabha byelection M. Mohamed Abdulla was declared elected on Friday. Returning Officer and Assembly Secretary K. Srinivasan made the announcement.

Mr. Abdulla was elected unopposed after the nominations of three Independent candidates were rejected after scrutiny. The vacancy arose after the death of A. Mohammedjan.

With Mr. Abdulla’s election, the DMK’s number in the Rajya Sabha has gone up to eight. Two more vacancies in the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu are yet to be filled.