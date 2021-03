CHENNAI

24 March 2021 14:07 IST

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday posted Additional Director General of Police Abash Kumar as the Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Madurai. The post, which fell vacant following the transfer of IGP S. Murugan, was upgraded to the rank of ADGP. Mr Kumar was heading the Economic Offences Wing in Chennai prior to this posting.

