Tamil Nadu

Abandoned borewells to be closed

Upon receiving complaints, unused borewells were immediately closed on Saturday.

Upon receiving complaints, unused borewells were immediately closed on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

more-in

Collector issues order following Manapparai incident

Reacting to the Manapparai incident, where a two-year- old boy Surjith is trapped in an abandoned borewell, Vellore District Collector on Saturday ordered the closure of all abandoned borewells.

In a note sent to officials, Mr. Shanmuga Sundaram said a list of borewells in their administrative limits should be drawn up and those abandoned be closed.

He said several complaints about abandoned borewells were received and all of them immediately closed.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Vellore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 1, 2020 4:04:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/abandoned-borewells-to-be-closed-in-vellore/article29807989.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY