Abandoned borewells to be closed

Reacting to the Manapparai incident, where a two-year- old boy Surjith is trapped in an abandoned borewell, Vellore District Collector on Saturday ordered the closure of all abandoned borewells.

In a note sent to officials, Mr. Shanmuga Sundaram said a list of borewells in their administrative limits should be drawn up and those abandoned be closed.

He said several complaints about abandoned borewells were received and all of them immediately closed.