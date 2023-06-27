Aavin’s milk procurement to be increased to 45 lakh litres in two months: T.N. Dairy Minister

June 27, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - ERODE

Minister for Milk and Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj on Tuesday said that various steps are being taken to increase Aavin’s procurement of milk to 45 lakh litres in about two months.

Addressing the media in Erode, the Minister said that due to the steps taken by the government, Aavin’s procurement of milk has increased from April’s monthly average of 27.80 lakh litres to 31.26 lakh litres now. Outlining the steps taken for the increase, the Minister said that the quality of milk is ascertained on the spot and the price is fixed, and farmers are paid within seven days.

The Minister said that to increase procurement, milk procurement targets for each district are given to officials and various steps, including the purchase of 2 lakh milch cows, distribution of loans to farmers, encouraging farmers to cultivate fodder, are being taken. “We are focusing on increasing milk production that will lead to an increase in milk procurement,” he added.

To a question about the difference between the milk procurement price and sale price, Mr. Mano Thangaraj said that Aavin milk was of very good quality and was sold at a very low price in the market. “When compared to the price of private milk packets, we are selling for around ₹15 to ₹18 lower per litre,” he added.

Asked about the farmers’ demands for an increase in the milk procurement price, the Minister said, “Their demands are genuine. But we are selling milk at a low price and we will take up the issue with the Chief Minister.”

Asked about Amul procuring milk from farmers in the State, he said the government was focusing on increasing milk production and procurement and was not concerned about the entry of any company. “We are prepared to face anything and adequate steps are being taken to meet any challenge,” he added.

Earlier, the Minister inaugurated a veterinary camp at Nasiyanur Tayirpalayam in the presence of S. Vineeth, Managing Director, Aavin, District Revenue Officer C. Santhoshini Chandra, Mayor S. Nagarathinam and Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam. The Minister also distributed loans to farmers.