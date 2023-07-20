HamberMenu
Aavin to tie up with IIM-Tiruchi, Anna University to improve overall functioning: T.N. Dairy Minister

Minister Mano Thangaraj said MoUs would be signed with the premier academic institutions to help the milk major improve its financial, HR, transportation, energy consumption and product enhancement systems, among other aspects

July 20, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Procurement of milk has increased by around 4 lakh litres per day and sales in Chennai city have increased by 50,000 litres, the Minister said

Procurement of milk has increased by around 4 lakh litres per day and sales in Chennai city have increased by 50,000 litres, the Minister said | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

Dairy Development Minister Mano Thangaraj on Thursday said that Aavin would soon tie up with premier academic institutions, to improve its overall functioning.  The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation’s popular brand is Aavin

Addressing presspersons at the Aavin Illam in Nandanam, Chennai, the Minister said that preliminary discussions had been held with the Indian Institute of Management - Tiruchi, to study and improve the financial systems, human resources management systems and transportation and logistics of the milk major.

Similar discussions have been held with Anna University to improve energy consumption, product enhancement and industrial automation of the various dairies and other units. “We will sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with these institutions shortly,” he said. 

Mr. Thangaraj said that the small changes had begun happening at Aavin, and one among these is a saving of ₹25 lakh on the power bill last month, with a reduction in consumption of 2.40 lakh units. 

“The Federation is also ensuring that payment to farmers is made every week. Around 60% of farmers are being provided with spot acknowledgements of milk quality using milk meters. Procurement too, has increased by around 4 lakh litres per day and sales in Chennai city have increased by 50,000 litres,” he said.

Loss in milk handling has been brought down, as also pilferage, the Minieter said, adding that the latter was down to 0.14%. 

