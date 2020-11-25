Aavin to ensure supply

CHENNAI

25 November 2020 01:43 IST

Monitoring cell set up at headquarters

Aavin and other private dairies have made arrangements to ensure milk supplies to the city and suburbs. The city consumes around 12.40 lakh litres a day of Aavin milk and another 13 lakh litres of other brands daily.

Senior officials of Aavin said that additional raw milk has been sourced from district unions and stocks of UHT milk and skimmed milk powder had been kept ready at various locations in case of emergency. “Milk supplies would be started at least an hour in advance and additional vehicles and manpower have been kept ready. A monitoring cell has been set up at Aavin’s headquarters at Nandanam,” said the official.

An official of a private brand said that from experience, they knew which areas would be inundated and planned their routes accordingly. “There will not be any issue,” he said.

Fuel supply

Meanwhile, State-run oil companies too have taken steps to ensure supplies at retail outlets. “We have asked dealers to maintain three days stock. Even if supplies are disrupted for a couple of days we will be able to cater to customers. In case of emergency, supplies would be moved from Tiruchi, Sankari and Madurai,” said officials in Indian Oil Corporation.