Aavin ties up with Grofers, BigBasket

Aavin has entered into a tie-up with online portals to take advantage of the free home delivery offered by them, Dairy Development Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji informed the State Assembly on Friday.

“Realising the popularity of free home delivery of products, Aavin has entered on a tie-up with online companies like Big Basket and Grofers,” according to the policy note tabled by him in the Assembly.

Mr. Bhalaji said the department planned to open more outlets in colleges and schools and proposed to devise a new advertisement and publicity policy to attract the youth. He said efforts were on to ensure that Aavin products were available in a large number of countries. “The market potential of Aavin milk products in other countries will be ascertained by arranging high level visits to various countries, participating in dairy and other food processing fairs and events abroad by putting up stalls, distributing corporate and product brochures and conducting buyers/importers meets,” Mr. Bhalaji added.

The minister added that it has been proposed to give overseas exposure to progressive farmers on the best dairy practices and latest scientific trends followed in the dairy sector.