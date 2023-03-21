Aavin tells court it has begun a survey on selling milk in glass bottles in Nilgiris, Kanniyakumari

March 21, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited told the Madras High Court on Monday that it has begun conducting surveys in the Nilgiris and Kanniyakumari districts to explore the possibility of selling its Aavin brand of milk in glass bottles instead of the present practice of using plastic packets.

Status report

A special government lawyer appearing before a division bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and P.T. Asha said the survey would be completed by the end of March and that a status report would be filed in court in the first week of April on the possibilities of commencing a pilot project of selling milk in glass bottles.

The Bench had wanted Aavin to explore such a possibility during the hearing of a revision petition filed by an association of plastic manufacturers in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry against the court’s 2019 order upholding the government’s ban on single-use plastic products due to environmental concerns.

Single-use plastic ban

On Monday, advocate Narmadha Sampath sought the leave of the court for another association to get impleaded in the revision petition and highlight how the intra State manufacturers had been prevented from producing the banned single-use plastic products while those products continue to be used here after their entry from other States.

She said that many of the plastic products that had been banned in Tamil Nadu were not banned in other States. Therefore, manufacturers of food items in other States were continuing to package their products in those banned single-use plastic packets and sending them into Tamil Nadu for sale, she complained.

Since the revision petitioner’s counsel R. Saravanakumar too had a similar grievance, the judges agreed to hear both of them at length on April 5.