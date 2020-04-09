Aavin supplies buttermilk to policemen on Covid-19 duty

Aavin has been providing 200 ml packets of buttermilk to be distributed among the police force manning the roads daily.

“We have been asked to supply an additional 6,000 packs to be provided to policemen who are out on the streets. For now orders have been placed for 15 days, following the request of Police Commissioner A. K. Viswanathan,” sand an official.

The milk major usually provides 5,000 packs of buttermilk to be supplied among traffic policemen during the months of April, May and June at the price of ₹5 each.

It has also been supplying packs containing cookies, flavoured milk and chocolates to the Social Welfare Department to be provided to various homes for special children in the State.

Official sources said that everyday the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation, whose brand is popularly known as Aavin, so far had provided around 2,000 packs containing these products.

“We began distribution on Wednesday. We have recieved orders for around 6,000 packs so far. These are being distributed in various districts by Aavin,” said an official.

Four varieties of cookies such as coconut, chocolate, salt and oats, manufactured in Aavin's product dairy are being provided. Each pack will have eight cookies.

On its own, Aavin has also been supplying milk powder, buns and cookie packs to institutions that sought the milk major's help with milk supply. “So far 400 kilos of milk powder and 700 cookie packs along with buns from Modern bread have been supplied,” the official said.