Tamil NaduCHENNAI 24 November 2021 00:49 IST
Aavin starts making ghee for Pongal gift scheme
Aavin has begun production of ghee to be supplied to 2.15 crore family cardholders as part of Pongal gift by the government. The ghee, with a shelf life of six months, will come in 100 ml plastic containers.
An official release here said Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had announced a gift hamper of 21 items, including ghee from Aavin.
Aavin would earn ₹135 crore from this, which would benefit 19 lakh dairy farmers, who are attached to cooperative societies that supply to the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation.
