Aavin should not seek profits during a natural disaster: Anbumani Ramadoss

December 09, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday accused Aavin, Tamil Nadu’s diary co-operative, of using a natural disaster (Cyclone Michaung) to sell milk with lower fat content (Delite milk packets) at a higher price to people in Chennai and fleece them.

In a statement, Dr. Anbumani said that Aavin should have concern and sympathy towards people suffering from the cyclone, not seek profits from those who are suffering and desperately seeking milk.

“Green milk packet that have 4.5% fat content is priced at Rs. 24. The new milk packet with 3.5% fat content is also being sold at Rs. 24. The cost of manufacturing delite milk packet is lesser compared to green colour milk packet by Rs. 840 crore/year. This is why people are expressing their displeasure at replacing green colour packets with delite packets. It is not right to impose delite milk packets in the market when the demand is high for milk and seek more profits,” he said.

