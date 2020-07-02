Aavin records all-time high in milk sales

CHENNAI

While the cooperative has been seeing a steady increase of milk in Chennai, this time it was the other districts that pushed the figures up.

Aavin on Tuesday recorded an all-time high milk sales and crossed the 25-lakh-litre-a-day mark in the State.

While it has been seeing a steady increase of milk in Chennai, this time it was the other districts that pushed the figures up. Aavin sold 12.03 lakh litres a day in place of its usual 11.60 lakh litres, a press release said.

It also managed to increase the number of franchise retailers by another 495. “We have changed rules for these outlets, which are mainly provision stores. The deposit we collected from them was just ₹1,000 in place of the usual ₹5,000 and ₹10,000. This we did keeping consumer interest in mind. We wanted our milk and milk products to reach as many consumers as possible,” said Aavin Managing Director M. Vallalar.

