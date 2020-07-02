Aavin records all-time high in milk sales

CHENNAI

02 July 2020

Aavin on Tuesday recorded an all-time high in milk sales and crossed the 25 lakh litre a day-mark in the State. While it has been seeing a steady increase of milk in Chennai City, this time it was the districts that pushed up the figures and Aavin sold 12.03 lakh litres a day in place of its usual 11.60 lakh litres/day, said an official press release from the milk major.

It has also managed to increase the number of franchise retailers by another 495. "We have changed rules for these outlets, which are mainly provision stores. The deposit we collected from them was just ₹1,000 in place of the usual ₹5,000 and ₹10,000. This we did keeping consumer interest in mind. We wanted to reach our milk and products to as many consumers as possible," said Aavin Managing Director M. Vallalar.

