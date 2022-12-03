Aavin must reduce price of orange milk packets, says Anbumani

December 03, 2022 07:13 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a statement, he said the reason for the shortage of green packet milk is the increased price of orange packets

The Hindu Bureau

Anbumani Ramadoss | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday said Aavin should reduce the price of orange milk packets to overcome the shortage of green ones in Chennai and other suburban areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, he said the reason for the shortage of green packet milk is the increased price of orange packets. “The demand for orange milk packets reduced as the price was increased from ₹48/litre to ₹60, so the demand for the green milk packets, which is cheaper, has increased,” he said.

The supply of green milk packets should be ensured by Aavin to keep up with the demand to prevent shortage and profiteering by milk companies, Dr. Anbumani said. “The supply of green packet milk should be increased by at least 20%. If that is proving to be difficult, the orange packet milk should be sold at ₹48/litre,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US