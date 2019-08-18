Aavin milk to cost ₹6 extra per litre

The State government has increased the selling price of Aavin milk by ₹6 per litre while hiking the procurement rates.
According to a press release, the revised price will come into effect on Monday. The government has decided to increase the procurement price following a demand from milk producers, citing a rise in the price of cattle feed in the past four years.
As many as 4.6 lakh milk producers in the State are expected to benefit from the rise in the procurement price. The procurement price of cow milk has been increased from ₹28 to ₹32 per litre. The State government has decided to procure buffalo milk at ₹41 per litre, increasing its price by ₹6 per litre.
The government said the increase in the selling price of Aavin milk would ensure that consumers continue to get quality milk products.
