Tamil Nadu

Aavin milk to cost ₹6 extra per litre

more-in

Revised after hike in procurement price

The State government has increased the selling price of Aavin milk by ₹6 per litre while hiking the procurement rates.

According to a press release, the revised price will come into effect on Monday. The government has decided to increase the procurement price following a demand from milk producers, citing a rise in the price of cattle feed in the past four years.

As many as 4.6 lakh milk producers in the State are expected to benefit from the rise in the procurement price. The procurement price of cow milk has been increased from ₹28 to ₹32 per litre. The State government has decided to procure buffalo milk at ₹41 per litre, increasing its price by ₹6 per litre.

The government said the increase in the selling price of Aavin milk would ensure that consumers continue to get quality milk products.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Chennai Coimbatore Madurai Tiruchirapalli Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Nov 23, 2019 3:50:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/aavin-milk-to-cost-6-extra-per-litre/article29122112.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY