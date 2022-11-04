Aavin milk price hike: Panneerselvam calls DMK govt. “regime of betrayal”

The former Chief Minister claimed that while the retail price was hiked by 25%, procurement prices had only gone up by ₹3 per litre, thereby disappointing both the public and dairy farmers

The Hindu Bureau
November 04, 2022 16:56 IST

O. Panneerselvam

AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Friday described the DMK government as a “regime of betrayal model” and not that of the Dravidian model. 

Reacting to the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation’s decision to hike the retail selling price of full cream milk (orange sachets), Mr Panneerselvam, in a statement, pointed out that while the government had  got the price hiked by 25%, it had increased the procurement price by ₹3 per litre against the demand of dairy farmers of ₹10 per litre. In essence, both the public and the farmers had been disappointed by the government’s move, he claimed. 

Mr. Panneerselvam apprehended that the government would also raise the prices of standardised milk (green magic) and toned milk (blue packet) soon. 

The former Chief Minister demanded that the milk procurement price be increased by ₹ 10 per litre, apart from the rollback in the retail price of full cream milk.

Electricity tariff

Mr. Panneerselvam also referred to the increase in the electricity tariff, a move which was expected to yield an additional revenue of ₹10,000 crore annually, and steps to, what he called, dilute the benefits of free bus travel for women. 

