Aavin launches new sweets for Deepavali

Special Correspondent VELLORE 22 October 2021 00:56 IST
This Deepavali, Aavin has introduced a special range of sweets — Ghee laddu, badam halwa, dates khoa, milk cake and Mysorepa. These special sweets were launched by K. Ravikumar, general manager, Aavin (Vellore Region).

According to a press release, apart from milk procurement centres in Vellore Region, which also includes Ranipet and Tirupatur, the sweets are available in Aavin parlours, temporary Aavin booths in these districts.

A half kg pack of Mysorepa is priced at ₹230, while 250 grams of milk cake costs ₹120, dates khoa (250 grams) ₹120, 200 grams ghee laddu ₹120, 100 grams badam halwa ₹100. The Vellore District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited has taken special efforts to ensure quality of these special sweets for Deepavali celebrations, the release added.

