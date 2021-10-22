Tamil Nadu

Aavin launches new sweets for Deepavali

This Deepavali, Aavin has introduced a special range of sweets — Ghee laddu, badam halwa, dates khoa, milk cake and Mysorepa. These special sweets were launched by K. Ravikumar, general manager, Aavin (Vellore Region).

According to a press release, apart from milk procurement centres in Vellore Region, which also includes Ranipet and Tirupatur, the sweets are available in Aavin parlours, temporary Aavin booths in these districts.

A half kg pack of Mysorepa is priced at ₹230, while 250 grams of milk cake costs ₹120, dates khoa (250 grams) ₹120, 200 grams ghee laddu ₹120, 100 grams badam halwa ₹100. The Vellore District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited has taken special efforts to ensure quality of these special sweets for Deepavali celebrations, the release added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 22, 2021 12:57:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/aavin-launches-new-sweets-for-deepavali/article37118105.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY