Aavin directed to submit action plan on recycling of used milk sachets

The National Green Tribunal’s Southern Bench has asked the T.N. milk major to file a report in this regard, as per Extended Producer Responsibility regulations

October 03, 2023 02:12 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A recent petition in the NGT has sought the restriction of milk pouches used by Aavin citing health and environment concerns

A recent petition in the NGT has sought the restriction of milk pouches used by Aavin citing health and environment concerns | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed milk major Aavin, to file an action plan to handle empty milk sachets and recycle them, as per the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulation.

ALSO READ
Madras High Court suggests sale of Aavin milk in glass bottles on a pilot basis

During an inspection by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), following a direction by the NGT, it was found that a total of 150MT of waste comprising used crates, butter cartons, milk sachets, damaged pet bottles and ice cream containers were stored in four locations inside the Ambattur factory of Aavin, which is owned by the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Ltd. 

Subsequently, Aavin informed the NGT that all the waste stored within their premises had been removed and sent to recycling units. The Bench comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, in a hearing on September 26, noted that the TNPCB is yet to file a report on Aavin’s clean-up. 

Further, the Bench ordered: “Let M/s. Aavin (1st Respondent) file its report and also their plan of action for the future in handling the empty sachets in which they supply the milk and recycling as per the EPR.”

Notably, another recent petition filed in the NGT by Ayya, a Chennai resident, has sought the restriction of milk pouches used by Aavin citing health and environment concerns. “The onus of plastic waste management continues to be placed on the shoulders of consumers, followed by local government bodies, neither of whom are equipped to deal with this appropriately,” the petition said.

environmental pollution / pollution control / plastic pollution / Tamil Nadu / dairy

