Aavin cracks whip on those selling products over MRP

CHENNAI

22 May 2021 23:50 IST

Contracts of 11 franchises cancelled

Aavin has warned franchise holders and retailers that action will be taken if they sell milk and milk-based products above the maximum retail price (MRP) printed on the packs.

Consumers often complain of Aavin products being sold above MRP.

“When I questioned a vendor in our area, he said I can do what I want and that nothing will happen to him. In fact, he has now refused to sell milk to me,” said S. Nagarajan, a resident of Anna Nagar.

Similar complaints have been raised in areas such as ICF and Villivakkam.

“These complaints have been there for over two months now but no action has been taken,” said S. Easwaran, a resident of Villivakkam.

Sources in Aavin said the contracts of 11 franchises had been cancelled for selling over the MRP, and action against errant franchise outlets would continue.

Direction to wholesalers

As far as retailers are concerned, since Aavin cannot regulate them directly, they have asked wholesalers to ensure that they comply with the rules.

“We are also ensuring that wholesalers bill their sales to retailers and sub-agents. Similarly, C and F agents are being asked to ensure billing is done,” the official added.