Aavin aims to sell 1 lakh kg of sweets this Deepavali; Minister launches sale

COVID-19 guidelines strictly followed while making sweets, says Minister

Dairy Development Minister Rajenthra Bhalaji on Wednesday said Aavin had set a sales target of 1 lakh kg of sweets for Deepavali.

Addressing the media after launching the sale at Aavin’s headquarters here, he said that last year, the milk producer had sold 80,000 kg of sweets made using butter, khoa and ghee.

The recipes of the sweets, he said, were perfected by star chef Vijay Danny. The sweets were made strictly following COVID-19 guidelines, he added.

Perhaps for the first time, Aavin has introduced nei murukku fried in ghee (250 g - ₹100) and coffee-flavoured barfi.

The sweets on sale at Aavin’s parlours and franchise outlets include stuffed dry jamun (250 g - ₹190), Kaju pista roll (250 g - ₹225), Nutty milk cake (250 g - ₹190), coffee-flavoured barfi (250 g - ₹165) and stuffed moti pak (250 g - ₹170).

The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation also has a combo pack with 100 g of each of these sweets, priced at ₹375 each. Aavin sold around six tonnes of sweets for Vijayadasami. This year, the marketing team is looking at catering to IT companies, government companies and district cooperative societies. “We have set a target of around 50 tonnes for our conventional sweets like khoa and Mysore pak,” a senior official at Aavin said.

Those wishing to make bulk bookings can call 9566860286/9345660380 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.