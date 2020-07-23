Aatmanirbhar Bharat is going to be a defining moment for India’s future, Piyush Goyal says

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry and Railways, Piyush Goyal, on Thursday said Aatmanirbhar Bharat is going to be a defining moment for India’s economic future and prosperity.

“Our government has identified 20 sectors where India can not only meet our own domestic needs but also become globally competitive, becoming leaders to supply to the world,” he said addressing an Industry-Academia Global Virtual Conference, on ‘Emerging Economic Scenario - Identify and Create Competencies.’

The conference was organised by SRM Institute of Science & Technology (SRMIST) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).

Mr. Goyal pointed out that sectors like furniture, food processing, textiles and medical devices among others were those where India can be self-sufficient and also be a supplier to the world. “We should offer India’s traditional strengths to the rest of the world, while at the same time acknowledging and accepting good things [we] can learn from the rest of the world,” he said.

Mr. Goyal also emphasised the push for technology in the current situation. “The only way to remain competitive in this globalised world is to harness new and emerging technologies. We must endeavour to reach higher levels of productivity and expand to become more competitive,” he said.

Mr. Goyal said through technology, more job opportunities can be created and it is a powerful tool to help democratise development, which will lead to social and economic equality. “Railways is setting up a National Rail Transportation University. We are planning training programmes for re-skilling and up-skilling the Railway men and women,” he said.

FICCI also released a paper on online education in India, on the occasion.