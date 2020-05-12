Tamil Nadu

Aarogya Setu app mandatory for government servants

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao on Tuesday said that it was mandatory for all government servants to download Aarogya Setu mobile application. The Aarogya Setu app, the country’s main contact tracing technology, was an important tool in its fight against the spread of COVID-19, he said while addressing a press conference in the Assembly.

The government had initiated the process to bring back residents of UT stranded in other States and abroad. They would be brought back and allowed to go home after two tests proved negative while in quarantine, the Minister said.

He advised the employees to download the app at the earliest. In the wake of rise in cases of COVID-19, the Minister urged the public to be cautious while venturing out.

