Aani Thirumanjanam festival begins with flag hoisting at Chidambaram temple

The 10-day Aani Thirumanjanam festival began with flag hoisting at the Sri Sabanayagar temple, popularly known as Sri Natarajar temple in Chidambaram on Wednesday, amid chanting of hymns and special pujas.

After special pujas to the presiding deities Lord Natarajar and Sivagami Sundari and to the flag mast, the flag was hoisted. Hundreds of devotees witnessed the rituals, which were held at around 7.15 a.m.

The highlights of the festival are the car procession on July 11 and the Aani Thirumanjanam festivities on July 12. This is one of the two important annual 10-day festivals, when Lord Nataraja is taken out around the four car streets in the temple town, the other being Arudra Darshan.

Dikshithars seek security for smooth conduct of festival

Meanwhile, the Podhu Dikshithars, the hereditary custodians-cum-archakas of Sri Natarajar temple in Chidambaram have urged the Superintendent of Police of Cuddalore district, R. Rajaram, to provide protection to the Dikshithars for the smooth conduct of the Aani Thirumanjanam festival.

In a letter addressed to the Superintendent of Police, the committee of Podhu Dikshithars said they wanted the peaceful conduct of religious activities at festival time, such as that which takes place at other temples under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

“Since a large number of devotees are expected to visit the temple, it is not practically possible to implement the G.O. of the HR and CE Department permitting all devotees to have darshan at the Kanagasabai mandapam in the temple from July 10 to 13.”

“However, knowing fully well that restrictions are in place for three days, the HR and CE department has been trying to create division among the devotees to disturb the peaceful darshan. The reasons are obvious and can be inferred from the relentless continuous targeting of the denominational administration of the temple,” Venkatesh Dikshithar, secretary of the Committee of Podhu Dikshithars said.

He added, “A few persons hostile to the Dikshithars and the temple and supported by the HR and CE Department are interfering with the peaceful traditional religious activities of the temple. Hence, the Police should give protection during the festivities from July 10 to 13.”

