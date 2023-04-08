AAI plans to operate small aircrafts from new airport in Vellore from November

April 08, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - VELLORE

Airports Authority of India has decided to operate small flights on the new runway in Vellore from November.

Officials of Airports Authority of India (AAI) said that it has been decided to start operation of small flights from the new runway before beginning full-fledged air services from the facility. “The new airport has been lying idle for more than two years after the construction of the runway due to land acquisition issues,” an AAI official said.

At present, work to operationalise the new airport in Vellore has started with the removal of trees and dilapidated overhead tanks near the newly-built runway. This comes after prolonged delay in acquiring the required 10.72 acres, mostly private lands, from the State government for the full-fledged operation of the airport. The required land was needed to construct additional facilities like parking, passenger amenities and link roads to the new airport.

The 97-acre-airport has a runway, which is 850 metres long, taxiway, ground handling equipment, air traffic control (ATC) and aviation information receiving facility, terminal building and oil depot. Overgrown trees in the vicinity of the new runway were being chopped to remove any obstructions in operation of small flights. A few old water tanks were also demolished for the purpose. Thick bushes were also being removed. “The entire work is expected to get completed by May before the safety certification process begins,” the official said.

The existing narrow runway has been in use for nearly a century to transport essential items to the stationed officers in the then North Arcot district comprising Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts. The old airstrip, which can operate only eight-seater aircrafts, at the new airport has been expanded to operate 20-seater planes that would connect major airports like Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. The new airport will be a boost to domestic travellers including Christian Medical College (CMC), VIT, leather traders especially areas like Ambur, Arcot, Vanniyambadi and Vellore, officials said.

Officials said that the new airport in Vellore was sanctioned under the second phase of the UDAN-RCS (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik- Regional Connectivity Scheme) a few years ago to provide connectivity to smaller towns especially those that are closer to metropolitan cities and tier-two cities.