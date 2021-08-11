Aadi Pooram festival celebrated within Andal temple premises

The grand Aadi Pooram car festival that attracts thousands of devotees from across the State, was held in a simple function with the presiding deities brought in golden chariot within the Andal temple premises, on Wednesday.

The star Pooram of Tamil month Aadu marks the birthstar of Goddess Andal and it is celebrated with the car-pulling on the four Car Streets around the temple. The car-pulling event is the highlight of the 10-day festival. With the COVID-19 restrictions put in place however, the car festival was called off for the second consecutive year.

After special pujas and abishekam, idols of Lord Rengamannar and Goddess Andal were placed in the golden chariot and it was pulled on to the temple premises with limited people in attendance to maintain social distancing.

Virudhunagar Collector, J. Meghanath Reddy, District Revenue Officer, R. Mangalaramasubramanian, Assistant Collector, M. Birathiviraj, Temple Fitperson, Ravichandran, and Executive Officer, A. Elangovan, were present.