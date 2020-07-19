Aadi festival at Meenakshi temple to be a quiet affair

Flag being hoisted at Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple. File photo

MADURAI

19 July 2020 13:22 IST

‘Only a limited number of people to be allowed to enter the temple’

The flag hoisting ceremony for the annual Aadi festival at the Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple will begin on July 21. However, this year, it would not have the usual fanfare.

In a press statement, the temple authorities said the festivities would happen between July 21 and July 30.

On the auspicious day of Aadi Velli, which falls on July 24, only a limited number of people would be allowed to enter the temple due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

“With the lockdown in place, it will be difficult for those who take goddess Meenakshi on a procession, to come all the way to the temple and then take part in the festivities. The crowd will hence be restricted and only the bhattars and helpers of the temple will be allowed to participate on July 24,” said a source from the temple administration.

It will not be televised or webcast but photos will be shared on the internet, the source added.