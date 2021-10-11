Aadhimalai Pazhangudiyinar Producer Company from Nilgiris wins Equator Prize 2021

UDHAGAMANDALAM: The Aadhimalai Pazhangudiyinar Producer Company Limited in the Nilgiris has been awarded the prestigious Equator Prize 2021 by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

“This 1,700-shareholder cooperative, managed and run entirely by Indigenous people from the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, improves livelihoods for villagers by supporting sustainable collection and cultivation of a wide range of forest produce and crops. Through local value addition, members earn premium prices,” the UNDP stated in a press release.

The organisation is among two community-driven initiatives from India that has won the 12th Equator Prize, the other being Snehakunja Trust.

“This year’s Equator Prize will recognize innovative initiatives from local communities and Indigenous peoples that demonstrate exceptional achievements in nature-based solutions for local sustainable development. I am humbled and honoured and excited to receive the equator prize 2021 on behalf of the indigenous communities of the NBR,” said Jestin Pauls, CEO of Aadhimalai Pazhangudiyinar Producer Company Limited in a press release.

“Thanks to the UNDP jury for recognising our efforts. Big thanks to Keystone Foundation, Last Forest Enterprise and the entire indigenous community for their efforts. This will be a great motivation for us to keep going. These kinds of recognitions reminds us that somewhere the voice of the indigenous communities are still heard in the midst of the huge noise of the changing world,” he said.

