Aadhav Arjuna’s comments on DMK-VCK dynamic in northern district factually untrue and politically immature: Ravikumar

Published - September 23, 2024 08:10 pm IST - Chennai

Udhav Naig
When Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder and Chidambaram M.P., Thol. Thirumavalavan, met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and other senior ministers recently, it was believed speculations about a possible split between the DMK and VCK had been set to rest.

However, VCK’s deputy general secretary, Aadhav Arjuna, a relative new entrant to the party, has lit the fire again, arguing “why cadre cannot expect party founder Thirumavalavan become a Chief Minister when actor-turned politicians want to become Chief Minister and deputy Chief Minister.” This raised questions over whether he had the go-ahead from the party founder to keep the issue alive even as speculation mounts over whether AIADMK could offer to accommodate the VCK in its alliance.

However, senior VCK leaders expressed displeasure with the comments made by Mr.Arjuna terming it “unnecessary”, admitting that it would have an impact on the party’s relationship with the DMK.

VCK general secretary and Villupuram MP, D. Ravikumar, said the notion that the DMK would not be able to win in northern districts without the VCK is “factually untrue and politically immature”.

He said, “The victory of the alliance must be measured by its ideological coherence, not merely by arithmetic.”

Mr. Ravikumar added that it is indeed a fact that the VCK complements the DMK and it has helped its alliance partner in winning all 40 Lok Sabha seats in 2024. “It is the same for VCK too. The VCK has won two MP seats and four MLA seats because it is in alliance with the DMK. Can that be denied?” he asked.

