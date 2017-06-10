Aadhaar enrolment at post offices from July

City residents may visit post offices to enrol themselves for the Aadhaar cards from July.

The postal department is in the process of identifying designated post offices across the State to function as centres for Aadhaar enrolment and updating.

The department has planned to implement the project at head post offices in 12 places — Chennai, Puducherry, Kanniyakumari, Madurai, Tiruchi, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Vellore and Tirunelveli. These select post offices would enable residents to enrol themselves for Aadhaar cards and update details such as mobile numbers and address.

Officials of the postal department said while residents may be able to enrol for Aadhaar cards only in select head post offices, they may approach any branch post office with a computerised network for updating details in the Aadhaar card.

Postmaster General in charge (Chennai city region) J.T.Venkateswarulu said besides 12 head post offices, 2,515 sub post offices have been identified to provide the facility across the State.

Reaching rural areas

This would be beneficial particularly for residents in rural pockets as post offices have a better reach.

Two staff members would be involved in providing the service in each post office. “We have trained 100 postal personnel who will in turn train other employees across the State. We are procuring equipment for registering biometric identification of residents,” he said.

The project would be implemented at a cost of ₹80 lakh. In Chennai, Anna Road head post office is likely to chosen as designated post office for Aadhaar enrolment, officials said.