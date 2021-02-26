A week’s quarantine must for those from Maharashtra, Kerala

State government issues a new advisory and protocol

The State government has issued fresh guidelines and COVID-19 protocols for people entering the State from Maharashtra and Kerala.

All passengers arriving from Maharashtra and Kerala must undergo seven days of home quarantine and seven days of self-monitoring of their health. If, during this period, they develop fever, cough and breathlessness, they must visit a health facility for treatment.

If they test COVID-19 positive and are symptomatic, they will be taken to a health facility for treatment. Asymptomatic patients will be taken to a COVID-19 Care Centre. Any person entering Tamil Nadu from these two States who tests negative and is asymptomatic will be asked to monitor his or her health for 14 days. However, those who test negative but are symptomatic will be put under hospital isolation. Their treatment will be decided based on medical opinion, according to a Government Order of February 22 by the Health Secretary.

However, a section of passengers arriving by flight at the airport on Thursday said only their temperature was checked and they were asked if they knew the quarantine rules.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said they had been doing thermal screening for all passengers from all States.