A variety of projects open to public participation

CHENNAI

19 September 2021 00:11 IST

‘Namakku Naame Thittam’ is aimed at the creation and maintenance of community infrastructure

The installation of energy-efficient street lights, solar high mast lights and CCTV cameras at vantage points such as traffic junctions and market places is among the list of projects that could be taken up by individuals or groups under the ‘Namakku Naame Thittam’ (Urban) rolled out by the Tamil Nadu government.

The ‘Namakku Naame Thittam’ is aimed at improving the public participation in creation and maintenance of community infrastructure.

The proposal for execution of projects can originate from individuals, groups such as resident welfare associations, institutions, public or private companies or from the community.

Being re-introduced

The scheme, originally introduced by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, has been re-introduced by the DMK government. It is to be implemented in the Greater Chennai Corporation, all 14 municipal corporations, all 121 municipalities and all 528 town panchayats across the State.

A provision of ₹300 crore has been made.

Requests for the work to be taken up, with the consent for contributing “at least one-third of the estimate” amount by the public, have to be given to the Commissioners of the municipal corporations or the municipalities.

Renovation of waterbodies, formation and renovation of parks, playgrounds, traffic islands, fountains and street lights, planting of trees and installation of tree guards, construction and renovation of buildings for schools, colleges, hospitals, urban primary health centres, including compound walls and other amenities, could also be taken up under the scheme.

Construction of modern libraries/knowledge centres, bridges, storm-water drains and related works, construction of shopping complexes or buildings of public benefit, purchase of computers or furniture for schools and libraries could also be taken up.

Renovation of all community assets such anganwadis, community toilets, shops and markets and construction of new crematoria are the other options available.