Two-day Tholkudi conference held in Chennai

Published - September 28, 2024 11:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day national ‘Tholkudi’ conference on ‘Preservation and Promotion of Tribal Cultural Heritage of Tamil Nadu’ organised by Department of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and the Madras School of Social Work was held on September 27 and 28 in Chennai.

The conference was held to document the linguistic resources of the tribes, especially tribal languages spoken in Tamil Nadu. The conference was inaugurated by Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Minister N. Kayalvizhi, and Garapati Uma Maheswara Rao, former Director of Linguistics Society of India, delivered the keynote address.

Nearly 17 delegates from diverse disciplinary background like anthropology, linguistics, folklore and museology presented papers on themes, such as ‘Endangered Tribal Languages and Oral Traditions’, ‘Teaching and Learning Resources for Endangered Tribal Languages’, Revitalisation of Endangered Tribal Languages’, ‘Documenting and Archiving Endangered Tribal Languages’, Schemes for Preservation Promotion of Tribal Languages’, ‘Speech Community and Language Safeguarding Practices: The Scheduled Tribes of Tamil Nadu’. At the concluding plenary session former Judge of the Madras High Court Justice K. Chandru delivered the keynote address and Finance Secretary T. Udhayachandran delivered the presidential speech.

