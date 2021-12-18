A total of 100 school buildings in Pudukottai district to be demolished

PUDUKOTTAI:

18 December 2021 12:06 IST

The buildings were in bad shape and have not been in use for years, official sources said.

The district Collector in Pudukottai on December 18 ordered the demolition of 100 school buildings in the district as they did not adhere to safety standards.

Speaking to The Hindu, an official of the School Education Department in Pudukottai said that they had submitted a list of 259 government and government-aided schools buildings in the district which were in bad shape.

Higher officials reviewed the list and sent a communication to the district Collector who has ordered the demolition of 100 such buildings. “The remaining buildings may not need demolition but will need to be repaired,” the official said. The school buildings included toilet complexes, kitchens, classrooms among other buildings.

The Order to demolish has been given to the Public Works Department and the District Rural Development Agency and the work will begin immediately.The officials found that school buildings in Aranthangi and Avudaiyarkovil were some of the most damaged following cyclone Gaja, the official said.

Alternate arrangements are already in place as 99% of the buildings were already not in use. “Keeping the safety of the children in mind, we have asked teachers and school heads to inform us if there are any other such buildings which require repair,” the official said.