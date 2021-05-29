A Tirukkural book for donations from every child

CHENNAI

29 May 2021 00:22 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday announced that every child, who donates to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) to help the State government fight COVID-19, would be sent a copy of Tirukkural on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government.

"It is moving to see children, who have been saving to realise their small dreams, have come forward to donate to the CMPRF. So, on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, a Tirukkural book would be sent to each of them," Mr. Stalin said in a statement.

Mr. Stalin had earlier this month appealed to the people and corporates to donate generously to the CMPRF to help the State government in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. He assured that the contributions received would be used only for COVID-19-related expenses.

How to donate to the CMPRF? Click the following link here: https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/cm-appeals-for-contributions-to-fight-covid-19/article34537574.ece