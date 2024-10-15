A time in Tamil Nadu when a strange ritual was performed to stop the threatening rains

The entire administration in the State has been working for days on end to mitigate the damage likely to be caused by the heavy rain brought by the current northeast monsoon. But there was a time when people followed strange rituals to lessen the nature’s fury.

“When tanks and rivers threaten to breach their banks, men stand naked on the bunds and beat drums. If too much rain falls, naked men point firebrands at the sky. Their nudity is supposed to shock the powers that bring the rain and prevent their future progress,” writes F.R. Hemingway, the author of Trichinoploy Gazettee.

The climactic scene of the film Kizhakke Pogum Rail directed by Bharathiraja portrays how the heroine is forced to go round the streets of the village naked and holding a lamp in her hands to pray for stopping the incessant rain.

Hemingway’s book, published in 1907, says “when rain is wanted, an effigy called Koman (the king) is dragged round the streets and his funeral is then performed with great attention to detail.”

There is a belief in Tamil Nadu that fortune will smile at those who see a fox first in the morning. In Tiruchi region, there was a belief that “a crown awaits anyone” who sees a fox going from right to left. F.R. Hemingway said that omens and superstitions were deeply regarded.

Sembottu bird crossing

“It is also good to see a fox or jackal passing from right to left; but it is a very bad sign to see a ‘sembottu’ bird crossing one’s path from right to left. Indeed the proverb says do not go a step further if you meet a ‘sembottu’ bird going from right to left; but a crown awaits him who sees a fox do this,” writes the British official, who has recorded the popular beliefs and interpretation of dreams that prevailed among the locals.

‘Sembottu’ or ‘Shenbagam’ is Greater Coucal or crow pheasant (Centropus sinensis), which finds reference in literature also. Thirumangai Alwar, one of the Vaishnavite minstrels, asks the bird to carry a message to Lord Madhava. Thiruthai Sempothey is the first line of the pasuram which also requests lizards, crow and other birds and animals to convey Thirumangai Alwar’s longing for Lord Vishnu.

But Shepherds of Tamil Nadu believe that the bird’s shadow will cause ill to cattle. Communist leader R. Nallakannu said he had witnessed shepherds chasing away the bird by throwing stones at them.

Many such beliefs continue among the people in various parts of the State.

People wore masks during the pandemic caused by COVID-19 to guard themselves against corona virus. A sneeze of a person suffering from contagious disease spreads it to others. Hemingway said that it was a bad omen to hear sneezing or see a single Brahmin, widow, shikari, snake, oil or cat directly after leaving the house.

Tamil proverb

“It also bodes ill to the inmates if an owl, vulture, Brahmani kite, or ‘sembottu’ bird perches on the roof of a house, or if a bee nest, anthill, snake or tortoise is found inside it or if its wall cracks,” he records confirming the Tamil proverb, ‘Aamai puguntha veedum Ameena puguntha veedum uruppadathu (family will be destroyed if a tortoise or Ameena (the court officer) enters the house.) It was also considered ill omen if a sleeping man rolls over against another, and the only way to prevent the coming evil is to strike the sleeper and tear his cloth.

‘Royal road’

Long before Sigmund Freud, the founder of psychoanalysis, came out with his theory on interpretations of dreams, people in Tamil Nadu had their own interpretations. Freud said the interpretation of dreams was the royal road to a knowledge of the unconscious activities of the mind.

Hemingway said that to dream of a temple car in motion is considered to forebode the death of a near relation.

“To dream of a coconut falling from a tree or of being bitten by a snake foreshadows the birth of the child in a household, and to dream of a house or straw heap on fire foretells that some girl in the household is going to attain maturity,” he writes.

Another curious way of looking into the future was to stand in front of a temple and wait to hear if a lizard chirps first to the left and then to the right. “It this happens, it is a very good omen,” he says. If the order is reversed, the omen is bad. In many parts of the State, chirping of lizard is still considered as a confirmation of what one has just uttered.

A child born with the umbilical cord round the neck is a curse to his maternal uncle, unless a gold or sliver string be placed on its body and the uncle sees its image reflected in a vessel of oil. If a first born child died, its finger was always cut off lest a sorcerer digs up the body and extracts an essence (karuvu) form the brain to harm his enemies.