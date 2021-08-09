A third of govt.-trained priests become ineligible for recruitment by HR&CE Dept.

Madurai

Many have crossed 35 years of age after waiting for over a decade

After a gruelling wait of more than 12 years, over a third of the 200-odd people from all castes, who underwent training for temple priesthood in 2007-08, have become ineligible for recruitment to the posts of priests as the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department has an age ceiling of 35.

Non-Brahmin priests trained at six pathasalas during the erstwhile regime of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi are looking to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for relaxation in the age criterion to help them realise their dreams of performing pujas in HR&CE Department-administered temples.

“Karunanidhi brought about reformation by allowing people from all castes to become priests in HR&CE Department-run temples. We were thrilled to undergo training in the pathasalas. However, a prolonged legal battle delayed the job opportunities,” said a person from Madurai, who was trained at the government pathasala.

Their hopes were revived when the DMK government, after getting re-elected, expressed its intention of appointing non-Brahmins as priests in temples.

“The eligibility criterion, as per a recent announcement of the HR&CE Department to recruit temple priests across the State, has, however, come as a shock to many of us,” said another person from Theni.

Legal battle

Many could have now got at least 10 years’ experience as priests in HR&CE Department-run temples had things been smooth for the State government’s reformation plan.

“However, many of us have lost precious years of our youth due to legal complications. Of the 202 people trained in the pathasalas, 76 of us have crossed the age of 35, and have now become ineligible,” he added.

They want the Chief Minister to provide five years’ relaxation in the age criterion so that all trained priests can be eligible for recruitment to government-run temples.

“In the usual recruitment for government departments, candidates from the Backward Classes, the Most Backward Classes and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes get relaxation in the age ceiling. But this is a peculiar case, and to bring about changes in the age criterion, the government needs to bring in an amendment to the HR&CE Act/rules,” said a senior official of the Department.