A Tamil teacher in Panruti school takes education to the doorsteps of Class X students

V. Mahalakshmi of Naduveerapattu Government Higher Secondary School in Panruti block interacting with students. Photo: Special Arrangement

CUDDALORE

29 July 2020 12:04 IST

Mahalakshmi visits them at their homes to take lessons

V. Mahalakshmi, 49, a Tamil teacher attached to the Naduveerapattu Government Higher Secondary School in Panruti block, is exploring unconventional methods in discharging her duties, during these extraordinary times.

She meets the students of Class X at their doorsteps to ensure that they do not lose out.

“No student who is promoted to Class X should feel dejected because of the closure of the schools. Although online classes are being held now, students from government schools who are bereft of smart phones are not able to access the facility of attending the virtual classes and instructions,” she says.

For the past one month, Ms. Mahalakshmi who has 25 years’ experience, has been visiting every Class X student studying in the GHSS at their homes.

She helps them look beyond books by facilitating their learning through Villu Paatu and YouTube videos.

She talks to the parents, asks them not to engage their wards in domestic work as this practice would impact them academically and psychologically.

She also advises students not having smart phones to get the facility from the other students in the area.

Ms. Mahalakshmi has also created a WhatsApp group through which she carries on her academic work.

“While students of private schools have access to the latest facilities, government school students hailing from poor backgrounds should be shown care, affection and concern in their formative stage so that they would emerge good performers academically,” she says.

She makes it clear to the students that they must concentrate on education taking her as an example.

“I belonged to a poor family and braved all difficulties and challenges and emerged as a teacher,” she says.