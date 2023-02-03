A tall Dravidian leader who has largely faded from public memory

February 03, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:19 am IST

On September 18, 1949, the historic rain-drenched meeting at Robinson Park in Royapuram to launch the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) — a day after it was decided to break away from the Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) — witnessed speeches by a battery of leaders led by C.N. Annadurai. Among them was only one woman, Sathyavani Muthu, then 26, who would become the DMK’s first woman MLA, its first woman Minister and the first Union Minister from Tamil Nadu representing a Dravidian party.

Her prominence in the party was not surprising. Political awakening happened early, thanks to her father K. Nagainathar, a railway employee, who took part in the campaigns of the Justice Party, the Self Respect Movement, and the South India Buddhist Association. Inspired by B.R. Ambedkar and ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy, Muthu, a homoeopathy practitioner, was active in the All India Scheduled Castes Federation before fully involving herself in the DK.

Historian Stalin Rajangam says Muthu’s emergence should be seen in the context of many progressive movements that the Dalits led and participated in the Chennai region since the late 19th century. While Dalits elsewhere associated themselves mainly with the Congress, they threw their support behind various Dalit movements and the DK in Chennai.

Periyar unhappy

Chennai’s Dalits, predominantly from the slums, backed the DMK in its early years. Even Periyar was unhappy with them as he had a strained relationship with the DMK. Two Dalit leaders from Chennai emerged for the DMK — Muthu and later Ilamparithi. Both played crucial roles in building the party, Mr. Rajangam says.

She played an active role in the protests of the DMK, including those for “Dravida Nadu” and against Hindi imposition and the Modified Scheme of Elementary Education, infamously known as Kulakalvi Thittam. She was jailed a few times, at least twice when she was pregnant. When the DMK contested its first election in 1957 as Independents, she was the only woman among the 15 candidates who were elected. She won from Perambur in 1957 and 1967, but lost in 1962.

Former Health Minister H.V. Hande, who was with the Swatantra Party, a DMK ally in 1967, recalls contesting from her neighbouring constituency, Park Town. “She was thorough with the area. We helped in each other’s campaigns,” he says.

Muthu was inducted into C.N. Annadurai’s Cabinet in 1967. She was assigned the portfolios of Harijan Welfare (as it was then called); Women’s and Children’s Welfare; and Information and Publicity.

In her book, Enadhu Porattam (My Struggle), published in 1981, she records her deep admiration for Annadurai. In him, she saw a mentor and a person committed towards the welfare of Dalits. However, she felt the importance of Dalits and their grievances was diminishing in the party and the government after his death in 1969. Gradually, her relationship with M. Karunanidhi, who became the Chief Minister, soured, leading to a public fallout.

Seconds Karunanidhi’s name

In Enadhu Porattam, largely a criticism of the DMK’s alleged failure under Karunanidhi’s leadership in giving due attention to the welfare of Dalits, she says her relationship with him was not always strained. She was, in fact, the one who seconded Karunanidhi’s name as Annadurai’s successor. Her grievances mainly revolved around the alleged diversion of funds meant for the Scheduled Castes, rejection of demands from Dalits, and non-cooperation from officials.

While collective demands from DMK MLAs and leaders from backward communities were entertained, the same from Dalits were frowned upon as being caste-specific, she says. One of her complaints was the rejection of her recommendation to empower the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department to monitor the implementation of reservation policies in recruitments across all departments.

While many of these grievances were made public later, an issue she did not hesitate raising in the Assembly in March 1974 was non-cooperation of officials. Incensed perhaps by the continuing discrimination against Dalits and the inability to effectively deploy the government machinery, Muthu, at an event to unveil the statue of Ambedkar on April 13, 1974, underscored the need for Dalits to take up their own struggle. She suggested that Dalit women not opt for family planning so as to increase the community’s numerical strength for the struggle.

Her speech was seen as problematic as the government’s policy was to promote family planning. Governor K.K. Shah sought an explanation from her. The speech became the professed reason for her to be dropped from the Ministry on May 4, 1974. She quit the DMK the next day. While she said 10 MLAs, two MLCs and one MP, all belonging to the Scheduled Castes, would quit along with her, almost all recanted. A month later, she launched ‘the Thazhthapattor Munnetra Kazhagam’.

As she continued to be an MLA, the subsequent months saw heated debates in the Assembly on her complaints, which Karunanidhi denied. The DMK even levelled corruption charges against her. However, Dr. Hande, who wrote the foreword for her book and took part in some of these Assembly debates, says Muthu discharged her duty efficiently as a Minister with no room for corruption.

An interesting report carried in The Hindu throws light on her assertiveness. When she represented Tamil Nadu in the State Agriculture Ministers’ meeting in Delhi on July 5, 1970, eight Ministers spoke ahead of her in Hindi. She began speaking in Tamil. A baffled Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, the then Union Minister for Agriculture, said, “Madam, we do not know Tamil. You can speak in English and you know it.”

“So do other Ministers, and yet they spoke in Hindi which some like me do not understand,” she quipped and continued to speak in Tamil to a round of applause.

Mr. Rajangam feels the issues she faced in the DMK was symptomatic of the need the Dravidian parties felt since 1970s to appease the numerically dominant backward castes. As a consequence, leaders like Muthu were reduced to being token representatives of the Dalits. While Muthu had to be lauded for standing up for the causes she believed in, he says her failure was in her inability to give a proper ideological direction from a Dalit perspective to her new party and limiting it to just being anti-DMK.

She dissolved the party in 1977 and joined the AIADMK. She was elected to the Rajya Sabha and became the Union Minister for Social Welfare in the Charan Singh government in 1979. However, she returned to the DMK in 1989 when the AIADMK split after M.G. Ramachandran’s death, but largely stayed away from active politics until her death in 1999. February 15 this year will be the birth centenary of Muthu. Only two things, perhaps, stand in Tamil Nadu in her memory. One is Annai Sathyavani Muthu Nagar, one of the largest slums in Chennai. The other is the Sathyavani Muthu Ammaiyar Free Sewing Machine Scheme, run by the Social Welfare Department with a modest allocation of ₹1.35 crore every year.

Dr. Ambedkar Government Arts College at Vyasarpadi came into existence largely because of the efforts of Muthu.