A tale of revenge and bull taming, Vaadivasal to soon emerge as graphic novel

Vaadivasal, a novella, depicting jallikattu in the 1950s in Tamil Nadu, is being produced as a graphic novel in Tamil and English. The book by late writer C.S. Chellappa is about taming of the bull ‘Kaari’ by Picchi, whose father Ambulithevan was gored to death by the bull.

“The book is ideal for a graphic production since there is a lot of action and movement,” said Kannan Sundaram, publisher, ‘Kalachuvadu’, who owns the copyright of the book.

Chellappa, like Ernest Hemingway, had a passion for bullfighting and toured across the State to watch the game. He was introduced to the sport by his maternal uncle while he was living in Vathalagundu. Chellappa also captured the action in his camera and the photographs continue to remain a testimony to bull taming in the State in the 1950s.

Writing in The Hindu, historian A.R. Venkatachalapathy said Chellappa priced the novel at one rupee and even gave it free to subscribers of his newly-launched avant garde literary journal, Ezhuthu.

Mr. Kannan said though the novella had already been translated into English by N. Kalyan Raman, writer Perumal Murugan had written the script for the graphic novel. “Graphic novels require a different script. Translation of the script will be used for the English publication,” he said. Appuchen, a Bangalore-based comics creator and artist, has drawn the pictures for the graphic novel in 120 pages.

The Tamil version in double-crown size will be released in December and negotiations are going on with publishers to bring out the English version. “The graphic novel is also being published in Bangla by Jadavpur University,” Mr. Kannan said.

Vaadivasal evoked a lot of interest in the wake of protests on the Marina demanding the Centre to scrap the ban on jallikattu. Film director Vetrimaran entered into an agreement with the Kalachuvaudu to make it into a film with actor Suriya in the lead role. But it is not yet out in the theatres, though some promotional material has been released. It is believed that the shooting for the film will begin in January.