A surge in online coaching, thanks to lockdown

While 43% of teachers feel that online teaching is only for exigencies, 28% of teachers feel that it might work for select grades and 24% of teachers think it should become a dominant model, says survey.

76% of teachers are now going online to teach their students, says survey

The number of teachers across the country taking to online coaching has tripled over the two months, a survey conducted by Centre for Teacher Accreditation (CENTA) on online teaching and learning indicates.

The survey was conducted among over a thousand teachers from across the country and focused on the efficacy of online teaching and learning as well as their comfort level with the technology involved. From 22% of teachers who were using online teaching methods before the country went under a lockdown in response to COVID-19, 76% of teachers now said they had taken to online teaching.

A majority of the teachers who took the survey said that they had been taking live classes for students. This was followed by teachers who had chosen online assignments to be completed by the students on their own as their preferred mode of engagement.

Anjali Jain, founder-director, CENTA, said, “When it comes to online learning, we need to start from what technology or application can be used to conduct the class to what sort of visual aids or tools can be used. The next question which arises is how to effectively manage an online classroom of 30 children when you aren’t in a classroom physically where you can observe and gauge the interest levels of the student. It becomes challenging.”

She further pointed out that the survey indicated how teachers from affordable private schools were facing challenges and that there was scope for improvement with regard to knowledge of different tools, engaging as well as gauging student interest.

“The mental health of educators shouldn’t be overlooked as well. The last two months have been challenging for all of us and teachers in particular have had to make a quick transition and adapt to these newer systems,” Ms Anjali said.

The survey indicates that while 43% of teachers feel that online teaching is only for exigencies and won’t be suitable in the long run, 28% of teachers feel that it might work for select grades and 24% of teachers think it should become a dominant model.

“The last two months have been an indication for us as to how effective online teaching has been, especially for students. In the long run, we do consider it as a dominant model, but one that can be used for higher classes that generally require more guidance, revision and additional learning,” said P. Ashok Shankar, secretary, CBSE Schools Management Association.

Mr. Ashok explained that for younger children, online classes worked up to a certain extent now because their parents were also at home with them as a certain level of supervision would be required.

In Tamil Nadu, both CBSE and State Board Schools have taken to online teaching ever since schools shut down mid-March. With no clarity yet on when schools will reopen. several institutions have allotted time this month for teachers to go through courses online on teaching and effective student engagement.

