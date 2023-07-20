A summit to advance housing and construction innovations

July 20, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Habitat for Humanity, a non-profit organisation working in the housing sector, organised a Sheltertech Summit in Chennai to talk about start-ups that are advancing housing products and services with focus on affordability and sustainability. The event was organised in partnership with Villgro and ANDE-India.

Anoop Nambiar, India Country Director, Terwilliger Center for Innovation in Shelter, Habitat for Humanity, said: “Market adoption of innovative solutions is crucial to address existing challenges in the housing and construction industries. Sheltertech start-ups featured at today’s summit have developed many of these solutions, which demonstrate motivation, creativity, a drive to be sustainable, and affordable.”

Habitat’s Terwilliger Center for Innovation in Shelter has supported 16 start-ups in India with product development, access to market and fund-raising though grant funding, acceleration support, mentorship, and corporate connections.

The event saw the launch of the Construction Innovation Hub (CIH) by Habitat for Humanity and Kerala Start-up Mission (KSUM). CIH will serve as a platform for construction value chain players such as start-ups, building material companies, housing finance firms, architects, engineers, and others in the industry to share their sustainable construction experiences, best practices and solutions.

Anoop Ambika, CEO of Kerala Start-up Mission, said: “Through CIH, we will be able to promote innovation and entrepreneurship around affordable and sustainable construction in India by fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing among industry stakeholders.”

