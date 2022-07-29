A strong government does not control everything, everyone, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi awards a degree to a student during the 42nd convocation of Anna University, in Chennai, on July 29, 2022. Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin are also seen | Photo Credit: PTI

July 29, 2022 13:38 IST

Government bringing in reforms in every sphere, says Prime Minister Modi

The Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre has a temperament for reform and a strong government does not control everything or everyone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Chennai on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Speaking at the 42nd convocation of Anna University, the Prime Minister said earlier there was a notion that a strong government meant it should control everything and everyone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“But we have changed this. A strong government does not control everything or everyone. It controls the system’s impulse to interfere. A strong government is not restrictive but is responsive. A strong government does not move into every domain. It limits itself and makes space for people’s talents. A strong government’s strength lies in its humility to accept that it cannot know or do everything,” the Prime Minister said.

‘Reforms in every sphere’

Mr. Modi said this was the reason why people could see reforms in every sphere making greater space for people and their freedom.

Also read:Modi, Stalin share bonhomie on Chess Olympiad stage

The Prime Minister said this was among three factors that worked in favour of the graduating students. The other was that there is now trust in risk-takers where people now ask whether they have tried starting something on their own. “Even if one is working in a job, it is seen as cooler to work for start-ups,” he said. One of the other factors was there was a taste for technology.

‘NEP ensures greater freedom for youth’

Mr. Modi also said the new National Education Policy ensures greater freedom for youth to take decisions according to evolving situations.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said education was one asset that no one can steal from others nor snatch it from them. “We believe that there should be no obstacles to education. That is why our ‘Dravida Model’ government is working with a primary goal towards increasing literacy. Education is the bedrock of the principle of social justice of the Dravidian movement,” Mr. Stalin said.

The Chief Minister also said the graduands must feel proud of graduating but also be proud of the fact that they were receiving their degrees from the high office of the Prime Minister and from Mr. Modi.

State Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy in his welcome speech said the State was able to increase the number of students enrolling for higher education due to the abolition of entrance examinations and requested Mr. Modi to support the higher education sector in Tamil Nadu.

Union Minister of State L. Murugan, Governor R. N. Ravi and Anna University Vice Chancellor Velraj were among the participants.