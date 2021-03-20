A step towards voter awareness

Kancheepuram

20 March 2021 01:45 IST

The Kancheepuram Collectorate has gone one step further to call for 100% voter participation — messages are printed on token slips issued to patients visiting government hospitals and stickers are being pasted on autorickshaws and application forms needed to admit patients to primary health centres. In some instances, district officials are also asking electors not to take money for votes, and are printing messages like “No note for vote”.

Advertising

Advertising