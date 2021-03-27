A son’s direction

Chennai

27 March 2021 00:35 IST

PMK founder S. Ramadoss campaigned seated inside his vehicle in Royapettah. He told voters that he liked to meet people and campaign face to face. But due to the current COVID-19 situation, he said his son and party youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss had instructed him to campaign from inside his vehicle and not step out. Mr. Ramadoss added that a doctor was accompanying him and instructing him not to step down from the vehicle or roll down the windows. He also told people to wear masks and follow safety protocols.

