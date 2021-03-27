PMK founder S. Ramadoss campaigned seated inside his vehicle in Royapettah. He told voters that he liked to meet people and campaign face to face. But due to the current COVID-19 situation, he said his son and party youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss had instructed him to campaign from inside his vehicle and not step out. Mr. Ramadoss added that a doctor was accompanying him and instructing him not to step down from the vehicle or roll down the windows. He also told people to wear masks and follow safety protocols.
A son’s direction
Sanjay Vijayakumar
Chennai,
March 27, 2021 00:35 IST
Sanjay Vijayakumar
Chennai,
March 27, 2021 00:35 IST
Related Articles
Close X
Former Special DGP appears before enquiry committee into alleged sexual harassment of woman IPS officer
Coronavirus | 512 micro containment areas with active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, says State Health Secretary
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Mar 27, 2021 12:36:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/a-sons-direction/article34173501.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story