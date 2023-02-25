A slew of events enthral participants at VIT’s Riviera 2023 on Vellore campus

February 25, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - VELLORE

On the second day of Riviera 2023, the annual cultural and sports carnival of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), a slew of events enthralled the participants on Friday.

In an amalgam of cultures, students from several countries performed energetic dance and displayed their music talents at Infusion 5.0. The event helped them overcome the language barriers, strike friendship and learn to get along, despite the cultural differences.

VIT’s Got Talent provided the students with a platform to display their vocal, musical and cultural talents. At ‘India Emerge Youth Summit’, public speakers spoke about their experience.

Students also took part in another event — Silent Disco. The participants danced to music that they listened to on wireless headphones. Rather than through a speaker system, music was transmitted to the wireless headphones worn by the participants.

The multilingual event promoted various diverse cultures.

Sahiti-Anthyakshari highlighted and promoted Telugu films and music. The questions were designed on the same lines that tested the participants’ knowledge of music.

Later in the day, Bollywood playback singer Javed Ali and south Indian actress and singer Andrea Jeremiah performed as part of the pro-show of Riviera 2023.